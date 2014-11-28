Arsenal's Mikel Arteta exercise during a training session at their training facility in London Colney, north of London, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reacts during their Champions League group D soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in London November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Arsenal have been unlucky with injuries but they will have to grin and bear it as they try to recover from their worst start to a Premier League season, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.

Arsenal visit West Bromwich Albion on Saturday after a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United last weekend left them eighth in the table, 15 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Captain Mikel Arteta and striker Yaya Sanogo, who scored in Arsenal's 2-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, are the latest names on a growing injury list.

First-choice goalkeepers Wojciech Szczesny and David Ospina are sidelined, defender Mathieu Debuchy and midfielder Mesut Ozil are carrying knocks, while England duo Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck are struggling for fitness.

"Szczesny hasn't trained," Wenger told a news conference on Friday. "Mikel Arteta is out and Yaya Sanogo has problems.

"Welbeck will be checked. He (Welbeck) had a swollen knee so he wasn't available for Dortmund.

"(Walcott) has a groin problem that he came back from England with. He is not available.

"We have been unlucky with injuries. What can you do about it? Not a lot."

Arsenal's troubles were not helped by the ankle injury England midfielder Jack Wilshere picked up against Manchester United after being caught by a hefty challenge from Paddy McNair.

Wilshere, who made his debut in 2008 but has been plagued by injuries and played fewer than 100 league games, is expected to be out for three months.

"We knew he would have surgery," Wenger said. "He's focused to come back and finish the season well.

"His injury is a consequence of a very bad tackle that was not malicious. He deals very well with tackles and kicks but nobody would've dealt with that tackle.

"He loves the game but he has also learnt to deal with adversity at a young age. He's determined. If he has no problems with his joints he will make a massive career."

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)