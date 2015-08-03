Chelsea v Arsenal - FA Community Shield - Wembley Stadium - 2/8/15. Arsenal's Alex Oxlade Chamberlain celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Community Shield. Reuters / Darren Staples

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has set himself a personal target of scoring, or at least make an assist, every time he plays for Arsenal in the new season.

The 21-year-old netted the all-important goal in his side's 1-0 victory over bitter rivals Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday and feels he needs to score more often.

"I got a goal in the Emirates Cup, and it's what I need to do this year, there's no doubting that and I'm not afraid to say that I need to score more goals," the England international told the club's website.

"I've set myself that target this year on a personal level so every time I'm on the pitch it's important that I try and contribute in some way and a goal or an assist is what I need to do."

Oxlade-Chamberlain's brilliant strike after 24 minutes helped the Gunners to their first win in 14 attempts against a Chelsea side managed by Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder, son of former England international Mark Chamberlain, believes Arsenal's stout defending reduced Chelsea's chances in the game.

"We did enough, we defended really well as a team and kept them to minimal chances," he added.

"That's really positive going into the season because in the big games that's what it comes down to sometimes."

