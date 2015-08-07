LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has targeted a good start to the new Premier League campaign beginning this weekend, after dropped too many points early on last season.

Five draws and a defeat in the first eight games left them 11 points behind the leaders Chelsea, who they finished 12 points adrift of in third place.

An improved second half of the season also brought them the FA Cup for the second successive year and Wenger knows they must establish momentum from the start this time.

"We're ready for the fight and motivated to start well," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's opening game against London rivals West Ham United.

"One of our targets is to start strongly. We had a good preparation, which should give us more confidence."

That preparation included a 1-0 win over champions Chelsea in the Community Shield match at Wembley.

"The Premier League (means) fighting every single game so we have to prepare ourselves mentally for that and come pout of the blocks straightaway against West Ham," Wenger added.

He confirmed that Alexis Sanchez, who returned late to training after the Copa America, will not play on Sunday but should be ready for the following weekend, when Arsenal visit Crystal Palace.

