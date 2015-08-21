LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club's supporters should trust him if he decides not to buy any further replacements before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech from Chelsea has been Arsenal's only major signing this summer but Wenger said that although his main Premier League rivals have been busier, he will be happy to get through to January at least without any other recruits.

"Even if I look everywhere and listen to everybody at the end of the day I have to make the decisions," he told reporters on Friday.

"If I just listen to people’s opinion, many players who have signed here starting with Vieira, Anelka and Henry would never have signed.

"It is difficult because there’s more money in football, more clubs with big resources, and less players available. The funds are there more than the players who could strengthen the squad. That is a big problem."

Wenger, by far the longest-serving manager in English football after joining Arsenal in 1996, has previously said the window should close once the league season starts.

"We want to develop players as well rather than over-thinking whether to buy," he said.

"I’m not against buying when it is a plus for your team. If it’s just to buy a player at the level of the players that you have to make people happy, I’m not ready for that."

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)