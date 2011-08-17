UK, France scramble jets to monitor Russian bombers near their airspace
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Alex Song will miss his club's next three Premier League matches after accepting an FA charge of violent conduct following Saturday's opening league game at Newcastle United.
Song was charged after appearing to stamp on the leg of opponent Joey Barton during the ill-tempered 0-0 draw.
Although the referee missed the incident and did not book him, television replays clearly showed the incident and the FA reviewed the case afterwards.
His team mate Gervinho was sent off in the match for slapping Barton and both players will now miss the forthcoming games against Liverpool, Manchester United and Swansea.
The FA confirmed Song's suspension in a statement on Wednesday, saying he would be eligible to play in the return leg of Arsenal's Champions League playoff against Udinese next Wednesday. The north London club won the first leg 1-0 at home on Tuesday.
Both Newcastle and Arsenal have until Thursday to respond to a further FA charge of failing to control their players during Saturday's match at St James' Park.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON/PARIS Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.
LONDON The Bank of England needs to adopt the "spirit of the millennial" and embrace varied approaches to problem-solving, as well as boosting gender and ethnic diversity, central bank governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from parliament's lower chamber on Wednesday to trigger Britain's exit from the European Union, defeating attempts by pro-EU lawmakers to attach extra conditions to her plan to start divorce talks by March 31.