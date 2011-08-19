Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger wait for the arrival for his players to the pitch before a training session ahead of the Wednesday's friendly match against Malaysia during their Asia tour in Kuala Lumpur July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON Arsene Wenger's difficult week got even worse on Friday when the Arsenal manager heard he faced disciplinary proceedings for breaking the rules on a touchline ban.

It has been a week to forget for the Frenchman as he first watched former captain Cesc Fabregas join Barcelona, then served a one-match suspension and also learnt two of his players had received three-game bans.

A narrow 1-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League playoff against Udinese -- an ignominy itself that they were even competing at that stage of the tournament -- did little to improve his week before UEFA's decision on Friday topped it off.

"Big surprise," was Wenger's assessment when asked about the news he would face disciplinary action from European soccer's governing body for using his phone to communicate with his first-team coach while he was serving his ban in Tuesday's game.

"But we are completely open to any inquiry from UEFA, we have nothing to hide and I don't think we have done anything wrong," he told a news conference.

"Frankly you never know really what a manger's ban is. I did not communicate with the bench, I did watch the game from the directors' box and it was quite enjoyable."

Wenger, who could now face a new touchline ban depending on the outcome of Monday's hearing, said it was frustrating because the club had asked UEFA before the match for clarification of the rules and he had stuck to them.

"That's why I'm quite surprised they need an inquiry because they gave us the rules and we observed strictly what they told us," he said.

"Of course we will (appeal). I don't know why after the game or during the game the rules changed from what they told us before.

"I didn't go to the dressing room. It looks quite strange because you can only do the part of the rules that are interesting for them. That means 15 minutes after the game you can talk to the media but you cannot go down to the dressing room."

TOP QUALITY

Having said he was sad to lose a "world class player" in Fabregas on Monday, Wenger has also come under fire from fans and the media after six seasons without a trophy for failing to splash some cash to bring in more top players.

He said he could live with the criticism and defended his purchases, which have included teenagers Carl Jenkinson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and forward Gervinho, who received a red card on his debut against Newcastle United last weekend and must serve a three-match ban along with Alex Song.

"If you look well at the players we have brought in you will notice very soon we have brought top quality players in," said Wenger.

"We have not lost so many players, we have lost of course big players but numbers wise we should be capable to do well."

He said he would consider strengthening his midfield and possibly defence before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

Adding to Wenger's trials this week has been the ongoing saga over whether midfielder Samir Nasri will move to Manchester City, who have made no secret of their desire to sign him.

Whether a message of defiance or simply a logical move as a result of his midfield being hit by injuries, Wenger named Nasri in his squad to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

"One thing I don't question is the commitment of Samir Nasri for this club," said Wenger.

