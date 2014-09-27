Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela (top) and teammates celebrate after a goal against Arsenal during their English Premier League football match at the Emirates stadium in London September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Arsenal face an injury crisis as they approach two crucial fixtures over the next week following the loss of three more players in the 1-1 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

With his team due to meet Galatasaray and Chelsea, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has fresh concerns over Mikel Arteta (calf) and Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), who both went off before halftime in the north London derby. Jack Wilshere suffered another ankle injury in the second half.

They are sidelined along with Olivier Giroud, Mathieu Debuchy, Yaya Sanogo and Nacho Monreal, leaving Wenger to admit at his news conference: "Suddenly we are short."

Arsenal face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday and leaders Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend.

"I don't know for how long Arteta, Ramsey and Wilshere will be out, but Arteta and Ramsey are definitely out of the Chelsea game, Wilshere I don't know," Wenger said.

"Wilshere was injured in a tackle and turned his ankle over and Ramsey injured his hamstring and that is a concern.

"I don't understand it because he had a good rest this week and didn't play against Southampton on Tuesday night.

"So it's a surprise because he is usually a resilient boy.

"We lost three players today, plus two out long-term (Giroud and Debuchy) and Theo Walcott, so that is six. Abou Diaby is not ready, not match fit, so that is seven and so it has become a worry."

Wenger was also frustrated by failing to beat Tottenham who went ahead through Nacer Chadli before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain equalised.

Spurs defended well in the face of constant Arsenal pressure, but were accused by Wenger of time-wasting.

"I have never known us to have so much possession against a Tottenham team, but you have to say they defended well.

"But they took every second they could to make the game last for as little as possible. They tried to gain time, to slow the game down.

"I would like to see an English referee act against that in a proper way. The referee is there to make the game flow, people pay money to watch football. It is respect to the people who pay money and the referee should book players straight away."

(Editing by Ian Chadband)