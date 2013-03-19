Arsenal's Per Mertesacker (L) challenges Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

BERLIN Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has no plans to leave the English club before the end of his contract in two years despite media reports linking him with a immediate return to Germany, the player said on Tuesday.

Mertesacker, who joined Arsenal in 2011 on a four-year deal, said he was annoyed with "constant" headlines in the English press saying that he should leave London.

"It is a wonderful subject that has sort of become my favourite subject at the moment," Germany international Mertesacker told reporters.

"It is strange for me. I am playing all the time, am getting positive feedback from my coach but for some time now I am being told (by the English media) I should leave as quickly as possible. Maybe it is because our fans love me too much."

"It is a tough situation. I get calls from people who say: 'Are we moving?'. If there is speculation in England then that is picked up in Germany quickly and I think it is a shame. It 's all about quick news.

"I have no intention of returning to Germany. I have two more years there and I am eager to reinforce the respect I have earned at club and with the coach," said the 28-year-old.

