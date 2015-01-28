Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (L) and Villareal's Gabriel Paulista fight for the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match at the Madrigal stadium in Villarreal, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

LONDON Arsenal have signed Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista from Villarreal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has moved to London in a deal worth 11.3 million pounds, British media reported.

"It’s another dream in my career that has come true," Gabriel told the Arsenal website.

"I have only just arrived but I am already feeling really good here in London. I’m at a top club so that gives me more strength to be able to work and carry on, to be able to conquer much more in my career.

"It’s a huge club, even more so than I expected. I am very happy with everything -- with all the people I have been dealing with since I arrived."

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell joined Villarreal on loan for the rest of the season as part of the deal.

Gabriel will provide Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with experienced back-up for first-choice central defenders Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker.

He could make his debut in the home Premier League game against Aston Villa on Sunday with Arsenal fifth in the table, one point behind Manchester United who occupy the last Champions League qualifying spot.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by)