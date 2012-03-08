BERLIN Cologne forward Lukas Podolski is set to sign a four-year contract with Arsenal at the end of the season after the two clubs agreed a deal for the Germany international, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

Podolski, who returned to Cologne in 2009 after struggling for three years at Bayern Munich, has scored 16 Bundesliga goals this season for the club who are fifth from bottom and fighting to avoid the drop.

Cologne, who have so far failed in their efforts to extend the player's contract, refused to comment on the Bild report.

Podolski's deal at the club is due to end next year.

