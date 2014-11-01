Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hailed an "exceptional" Alexis Sanchez after the Chilean continued to provide the thrust to their inconsistent start to the season with another sublime performance in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win against Burnley.
Sanchez, who has scored 10 goals in 16 games in all competitions since arriving from Barcelona in the close season, netted twice as the hosts beat bottom side Burnley to climb into the top four.
As his fellow forwards suffer from injuries or patchy form, the electric and diminutive 25-year-old is almost single-handedly shouldering Arsenal's attacking burden.
In the build up to the game, Wenger described him as a street fighter and that was epitomised in his first goal.
Despite his stature, Sanchez rose highest to crash in a brave header against two imposing defenders and his second in stoppage time capped a near flawless display.
"It was a top performance from Alexis Sanchez," Wenger told the BBC.
"His quality is exceptional, he takes responsibility and goes at people. He fights, he can score, that is what you want from great players."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche singled out the in-form Chilean as a player his goal-shy forwards should learn from.
"He's fantastic. I was saying to Danny Ings afterwards that part of his development is looking at that and understanding it," Dyche told Sky Sports.
"That's a player who's effervescent, he's non-stop, he has quality and he's brave. His header is brave.
"We talk to our strikers all the time about being on the move and arriving in the box and that's a great advert for what it is."
Until Sanchez's first goal in the 70th minute, Arsenal had struggled to break down the visitors' stubborn rearguard but Wenger said it was imperative his side, who have now won successive league games for the first time this season, remained calm.
"It was a question of patience and quality and I think we did all of that," he added.
"It was important not to concede a goal and in the end it was a comfortable win but everyone works hard in the Premier League."
Wenger was able to welcome back Theo Walcott for the first time in 11 months following a serious knee injury and the Frenchman is confident the pacy England forward will be back to his dangerous best.
"That appearance from Theo Walcott gives him the confidence to play again. I think he will soon be back to his best level."
(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Mark Meadows)
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.