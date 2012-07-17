I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
LONDON Mexican international Carlos Vela is to leave Arsenal after the north London club announced they were in the final stages of negotiations with Spanish club Real Sociedad on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old spent the entire 2011/12 season on loan at the La Liga club and is poised to join permanently after he flew to the club's base in northern Spain for talks.
"Arsenal Football Club has announced that striker Carlos Vela is in San Sebastian this evening for final discussions about a permanent move to Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad," a club statement said on Arsenal's website (www.arsenal.com).
Vela, who made his debut for Arsenal in 2008, has been unable to force himself into manager Arsene Wenger's first team plans and made a total of 62 appearances in all competitions.
He enjoyed happier times with Real Sociedad last season, netting 12 goals in 35 appearances for the Basque team.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
AUCKLAND Imran Tahir's wicket celebrations were among the highlights of South Africa's 78-run win in Friday's Twenty20 clash but New Zealand have more to worry about than just the exuberant leg-spinner as they head into the one-day series.