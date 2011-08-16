LONDON Arsenal's Mexico forward Carlos Vela is joining Real Sociedad on a season-long loan to get more regular first-team football, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old, who played 13 times for Arsenal last season and also had a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion from January, will play for the La Liga side subject to a medical.
Vela made his Arsenal debut at the start of the 2008/09 season having spent the previous campaign on loan at Spanish top flight side Osasuna while awaiting a work permit.
The promising forward, who started his career at Mexican club Guadalajara, played at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
