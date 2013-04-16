LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he "rushed" midfielder Jack Wilshere back from injury too early for Saturday's dramatic comeback victory over Norwich City.

Wilshere, who had missed six weeks with an ankle problem, played the first 59 minutes of the 3-1 victory before being substituted following a subdued display.

"I rushed Jack back a bit. He was not completely ready," Wenger said on the club website (www.arsenal.com).

"I will get advice from the medical department and how he feels as well and use my experience."

Wilshere has made 27 Arsenal appearances this season having missed all of the last campaign through injury.

Wenger now faces a dilemma about whether to start the England midfielder for Tuesday's Premier League match at home to Everton, rivals for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

"How careful have I to be? To listen well to the medical advice and that is what I have to do, use him when everything is all right and listen to him as well, how he feels," Wenger added.

"Jack has been out for six weeks, so maybe it was a bit too rushed what I did. He practices with me since he was 16, so I know quite well how his body responds to things."

Arsenal are up to third in the Premier League having put their poor start to the season behind them to take 25 points from the last 30.

Victory over Everton would move them four points clear of London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur who are fourth and fifth.

Everton are sixth and sit three points further adrift with an outside chance of making the top four.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmon)