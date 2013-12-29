Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Arsenal's Germany international Mesut Ozil will be out for up to three matches with a shoulder injury, manager Arsene Wenger said on Sunday.
Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for a club-record fee on the final day of the close-season transfer window, suffered the injury in their 3-1 win over West Ham United on Thursday.
Ozil misses Sunday's match at Newcastle United and their match against Cardiff City on January 1. He is also a doubt for their FA Cup third round clash against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on January 4.
"I would have loved him here (at Newcastle) but he had a shoulder problem, he fell on his shoulder. He will be out for two-to-three games," Wenger told Sky Sports.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
MELBOURNE Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.