LONDON Alexis Sanchez was presented with two of the easiest goals he will ever score but it did not stop Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger purring about his striker's "super quality" after the Chilean's match-winning double against Sunderland on Saturday.

Sanchez cashed in on two dreadful mistakes from defender Wes Brown and goalkeeper Vito Mannone to convert the simplest of opportunities and add to the misery of Sunderland, who conceded eight goals through inept defending against Southampton last weekend.

Still, it was not the undemanding finishes that enthused his manager, but another impressive all-round performance from Sanchez, who is beginning to look increasingly good value for the 30 million pounds Arsenal paid Barcelona in the close season.

His two goals in the 2-0 victory at the Stadium of Light -- the first after half an hour from a mis-hit Brown back pass and the second in stoppage time when Mannone made a mess of a clearance -- took his total in all games this season to eight from 15 matches.

"He took advantage of the mistakes they made but as well, he has super quality, Sanchez. He has quick feet and that's why he wins many balls that normal players don't win," said Wenger.

"In transition from offence to defence, he is very quick and wins the ball back very quickly, and you can take advantage of that."

Three days after the late, late show which saw them nick a 2-1 Champions League victory at Anderlecht, Arsenal's performance, which leaves them fifth in the table, delighted Wenger.

"We won at Anderlecht, we won here today two and a half days later, and that's never easy in this game," said Wenger. "I believe we were quite in control, but as long as we couldn't score the second goal, of course you concede a goal and drop points."

For Sunderland manager Gus Poyet, though, there was only more dismay as he watched his side try valiantly to bounce back from their humiliation at St Mary's only to be undone by two awful errors.

He reckoned there was a "little bit of anger" in the dressing room afterwards. "The team responded and tried, really fought hard for the result, and then two actions...

"Normally, it takes I don't know how many games to commit one of those mistakes, and we made two in the same game. After last weekend too, which is something that has put us in the position we are in, really."

The result leaves Sunderland precariously placed in 17th position just above the relegation zone, one point ahead of their north-east rivals Newcastle, who play at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

