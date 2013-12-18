Arsenal's Jack Wilshere reacts after losing their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has accepted an FA charge over an offensive gesture, but will contest the mandatory two-game ban, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The England international is alleged to have made an abusive hand gesture towards Manchester City supporters at the Etihad Stadium during Arsenal's 6-3 Premier League defeat on Saturday.

The incident went unnoticed by match officials but was caught on video and Wilshere was charged retrospectively by the FA under a new pilot project for potential ‘not seen' incidents in Premier League matches.

His case will be heard by a commission on Thursday and if the suspension is upheld he will miss Arsenal's Premier League match with Chelsea on December 23 and the game at West Ham United three days later.

