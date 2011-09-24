Jack Wilshere warms up for an England team training session at Wembley stadium ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Switzerland, in north London June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Arsenal's stuttering start to the season has suffered another blow with news midfielder Jack Wilshere requires surgery on his troublesome ankle injury and will spend months on the sidelines.

Wilshere will have surgery on Monday after the stress fracture he suffered in his right ankle in a pre-season friendly in July failed to heal naturally.

The Premier League club defended their decision not to send the player for surgery sooner.

"Throughout Jack's injury, the club has been guided by the continuous advice of several world-renowned specialists," a statement on the club's website (www.arsenal.com) said late on Friday.

"The information attained this week has led to the conclusion that surgery is now required to gain an optimal response."

The 13-times English champions said a more detailed timescale for Wilshere's return would be decided after the surgery on his right ankle.

Arsenal have struggled without the talented central midfielder, slumping to an 8-2 loss to rivals Manchester United to sit 17th in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's home fixture against Bolton Wanderers (3 p.m.).

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Peter Rutherford)