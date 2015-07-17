SINGAPORE Everton manager Roberto Martinez has moved quickly to quash rumours in the British media suggesting his club were poised to sign Manchester United central defender Jonny Evans.

A number of newspapers claimed Everton were offering eight million pounds ($12.51 million) for the Northern Ireland international but Martinez gave a terse and emphatic response when questioned about the link in Singapore on Friday.

"No, it's not true," the Spaniard told reporters a day ahead of the team's Premier League Asia Trophy final against Arsenal.

"I always said that I am not going to be commenting on any of the names that are being shared around but I can tell you there is nothing true about that subject."

Everton's Irish fullback Seamus Coleman admitted the reports were an unwelcome distraction but something that cropped up regularly in every transfer window as journalists sought to fill column inches.

"I think it's part and parcel of football, it's usually just in summer time and January time when this sort of stuff comes up. The boss already said there was nothing to the Jonny Evans link and that's the case in a lot of these," Coleman said.

"If you're name is getting mentioned a lot then you must be doing something right but it's not necessarily true all the time and I am looking forward to improving on what I did last season at Everton.

"Last season we didn't live up to expectations and I am looking forward to putting that right this campaign," he added of the side's 11th-place finish in the Premier League.

Martinez was also keen to dampen speculation surrounding the future of Coleman's international team mate James McCarthy at the club, insisting the gifted midfielder was a key part of Everton's plans.

"James McCarthy is a story that we keep hearing and I can only guess where that's coming from but from our point of view he is a phenomenal asset," Martinez said when quizzed on overnight reports linking the 24-year-old with a move to Tottenham.

"We spent a lot of money on him (13 million pounds) and we are going to build a team around him. He has a long-term contract with Everton and there is not a single issue. He enjoys his football, is an example to the group and there is no story.

"For every Evertonian's piece of mind, James McCarthy is at Everton, his future is here and there is no story to comment on."

