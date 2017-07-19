Rodriguez strike earns Pulis praise

HONG KONG (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis hailed new signing Jay Rodriguez after the former England international marked his first appearance for his new club with a goal against Leicester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Wednesday evening.

Rodriguez joined Pulis' side last month for 12 million pounds after an injury-blighted three years that saw him drift to the periphery of the Southampton team and lose his place in the England squad.

But the 27-year-old showed glimpses of his old form at Hong Kong Stadium and put West Brom in the lead in the ninth minute with a fine strike from outside the area that gave Leicester goalkeeper Ben Hamer little chance.

"Jay's strike was fantastic," said Pulis.

"The lad was a very, very good player and he had a couple of injuries that set him back and he's not really got himself in a position to have a run of games.

"We're hoping we can get him back and get him fit.

"He's a natural goal scorer that was spectacular today, but usually he will score inside the box and that's what we need."

Unsettled winger Riyad Mahrez, who asked to leave the club at the end of last season, levelled for a Leicester City side that went on to win the game in a penalty shootout.

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare confirmed the club had still not received any bids for the Algeria international.

"The situation hasn't changed," said Shakespeare.

"I know what Riyad Mahrez can do, we all know that. We know the situation and we've got to deal with it. Riyad has been very professional since his return and I expect that to continue."