LONDON Aston Villa scored their first goal in more than nine hours but then had Christian Benteke sent off and allowed Tottenham Hotspur to come back for a 2-1 win at Villa Park on Sunday.

It meant a sixth successive Premier League defeat, despite Andreas Weimann finally breaking the scoring drought by sliding in Charles N'Zogbia's cross in the 16th minute.

But Belgian striker Benteke was sent off 20 minutes into the second half for pushing a hand into Ryan Mason's face after a melee involving several players.

Nacer Chadli equalised from a corner six minutes from the end and just before stoppage time substitute Harry Kane drove in a deflected free kick.

That moved Spurs up into eighth place, and left Villa 15th, two points above the relegation places.

(Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn herman)