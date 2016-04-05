Aston Villa have announced that they will take no further action against forward Gabriel Agbonlahor, who was dropped from the first team on Friday after British media published pictures of him apparently smoking a shisha pipe while on holiday in Dubai.

Caretaker manager Eric Black left out the 29-year-old from the squad for Saturday's 4-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea, but the player is now free to rejoin his team mates.

"Aston Villa Football Club has completed its investigation into Gabby Agbonlahor's trip to Dubai over the international break," the Premier League's basement side said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"The club will be taking no further action."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)