Aston Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor (L) celebrates scoring their second goal with Joleon Lescott, Idrissa Gueye and Aly Cissokho

The aftermath of Aston Villa's 1-1 FA Cup draw at Wycombe Wanderers on Jan. 9, when supporters' frustrations boiled over at the team's failure to see off the fourth-tier side, has spurred it on in recent weeks, goalkeeper Mark Bunn said.

"We were trapped in the stadium for an hour afterwards which wasn't great. That was the lowest the team has been, but it just shows great character from everyone to come back from that," Bunn told British media.

"When it's such a massive club the situation we were in wasn't acceptable. The lads were obviously disappointed in their own performances and how everything went," he said.

Villa have won three of their last seven games, including a 2-0 win over Wycombe in their FA cup replay on Jan. 19.

The team remains rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with 16 points, however, and have a fight on their hands to avoid relegation as they are eight points from safety with 13 games left to play.

Remi Garde's men host ninth-placed Liverpool in the league on Sunday.

