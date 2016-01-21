Aston Villa's Jose Angel Crespo sits on the bench aheasd of the gameMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough

Aston Villa defender Jose Angel Crespo has joined Spanish club Rayo Vallecano on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League Club has said.

The 28-year-old was signed from relegated La Liga side Cordoba in July last year by former Villa manager Tim Sherwood, but has made two appearances all season, including one in the league.

He last played for the club in their Capital One (League) Cup defeat by Southampton on Oct. 28 and has not featured under Sherwood's replacement, Remi Garde.

Villa are six points adrift at the bottom of the league table and are away at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

