No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Aston Villa have signed defender Ritchie De Laet from Premier League champions Leicester City on a three-year contract.
"I'm pleased to have brought Ritchie to the club," manager Roberto Di Matteo told second-tier Villa's website on Tuesday.
"He is ... a player who not only has Championship experience but has also played a part in helping a team win promotion back to the Premier League."
The 27-year-old Belgian full back, who made 129 appearances for Leicester after leaving Manchester United in 2012, moved to Middlesbrough on loan in January and helped them finish second in the Championship.
De Laet enjoyed an unprecedented double celebration in May when he picked up a Premier League winner's medal with Leicester on the same day Middlesbrough won promotion to the top flight.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.