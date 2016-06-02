REUTERS/Ina Fassbender. DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050 - RTX1B8NG

Aston Villa have appointed former Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo as their new manager, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Di Matteo, 46, a former Italy midfielder who also managed West Bromwich Albion and Schalke, replaces Remi Garde, who was sacked by Villa in March before they were relegated from the Premier League.

His former Chelsea team mate, Steve Clarke, who was also an assistant manager at the London club, will be his new assistant, the BBC said.

Di Matteo, who won the Champions League as Chelsea manager in 2012, is expected to have his appointment confirmed by the club when new owner Tony Xia formally takes charge following approval by the Premier League and Football League.

(Reporting by Neville Dalton; editing by Clare Lovell)