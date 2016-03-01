Football Soccer - Aston Villa v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Villa Park - 1/3/16Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew has a shot at goal as Everton's James McCarthy looks onReuters / Andrew YatesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON, Aston Villa took another step towards their almost inevitable relegation on Tuesday when they were beaten 3-1 by Everton at Villa Park where the home fans walked out in protest long before the end.

Thousands left even before a scheduled protest in the 74th minute -- chosen to mark Villa's foundation in 1874 -- and they missed their team's only goal scored by Rudy Gestede five minutes later.

By then the match was long over as a contest, leaving Villa well adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Everton took the lead in the fifth minute when Ramiro Funes Mori headed in a Kevin Mirallas corner. Aaron Lennon made it 2-0 after 30 minutes following a sweeping Everton move before Romelu Lukaku bundled home the third after an hour.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)