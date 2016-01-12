Aston Villa manager Remi Garde walks off after the game. Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa - FA Cup Third Round - Adams Park - 9/1/16. Reuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

Aston Villa's transfer targets have rejected moves to the Premier League's bottom club this month, manager Remi Garde said on Tuesday.

Villa are seven points adrift at the FOOT of the table with eight points from 20 games and they look destined for relegation.

Garde, however, remains optimistic about bringing in the new faces he believes can help end a 19-game winless run in the league.

"This is not the end of the transfer window and I am working on that. Attracting players in the situation we are in is not an easy task because players are not only attracted by money as many people think," Garde told British media.

"They also care about the project that we present to them. I have to say that if we had been in a better position I would probably already have signed at least two players."

Villa host seventh-placed Crystal Palace in the league on Tuesday.

