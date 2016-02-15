Joleon Lescott fired a shot of adrenaline into Aston Villa's punch-drunk fans on Sunday, shortly after he and his bottom-of-the-league team mates had endured a 6-0 home defeat by Liverpool.

Inured to criticism during a season in which Villa have scored a league-low 20 goals, the final straw for the supporters appeared to come when Lescott posted a picture of a 120,000-pounds ($174,000) supercar on social media.

"Is that appropriate after being tonked! Villa fans deserve better!!," one fan raged.

More messages laced with a passion and energy conspicuously missing from Villa Park this season, flooded on to twitter, and the former England defender moved swiftly in an attempt to defuse the situation.

Lescott apologised for his team's lack of commitment and for the picture which, he said, had been posted accidentally while he had been driving and his phone was in his pocket (bit.ly/1R4a7O4).

Instantly, Twitter lit up with posts doubting his "magic tweeting pockets" and queries about his magic phone.

"You uploaded a picture and tweeted whilst driving? Your pocket has better control than you," tweeted one follower.

Another was more interested in the car: "What's the car's speed? Does it go from 0 to 6-0 in 90 minutes too?"

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, writing by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)