Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Scotland striker Ross McCormack has joined Aston Villa from fellow championship (second-tier) club Fulham on a four-year contract, both clubs announced on Thursday.
The 29-year-old scored 21 league goals for Fulham last season and joins the Midlands side for 12 million pound, equalling the second highest transfer fee in Aston Villa history.
"I'm delighted to bring Ross on board. He's a player with proven track record and plenty of experience in the division," Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo said on the club's website. (www.avfc.co.uk)
"He is a player whose goal scoring record has been excellent everywhere he has been and we feel he can be an important addition."
The Scotland international joined Fulham in 2014 after a four-year spell with Leeds United.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.