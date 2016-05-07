Britain Soccer Football - Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Villa Park - 7/5/16Newcastle's Chancel Mbemba in action with Aston Villa's Jordan AyewAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Soccer Football - Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Villa Park - 7/5/16Stewards take away blow up items

Britain Soccer Football - Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Villa Park - 7/5/16Aston Villa's Joleon Lescott in action with Newcastle's Papiss Demba Cisse

Newcastle United are on the verge of relegation from the Premier League after failing to do what most teams in the Premier League have found easy this season -- win at Villa Park.

Rafa Benitez's side had their chances to earn the critical victory with Jack Colback squandering a big chance from 12 metres out and Aleksandar Mitrovic and Georginio Wijnaldum then both missing good opportunities.

Already-relegated Villa's defence proved surprisingly resolute and they finally ended their club record-equalling sequence of 11 successive league defeats.

Newcastle's failure to break down the home side despite all their late pressure means they are still in the relegation zone with one game left and will be relegated if their neighbours and rivals Sunderland beat Everton on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; editing by Clare Fallon)