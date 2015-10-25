Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
LONDON Aston Villa have sacked manager Tim Sherwood, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.
"The Board has monitored the performances closely all season and believes the results were simply not good enough and that a change was imperative," said a statement on the official website (www.avfc.co.uk).
A 2-1 home defeat by Swansea City on Saturday was their sixth league defeat in a row and Villa could be bottom of the table if other results go against them on Sunday.
Sherwood was appointed in February and won six of his 23 games, losing 16.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.