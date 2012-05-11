Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in Wigan April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Newcastle United's Alan Pardew was named Premier League manager of the season on Friday to cap an impressive campaign in which he turned his unfancied side into contenders for Champions League qualification.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was named player of the season.

Newcastle are fifth in the table with one game to play at Everton on Sunday and could qualify for the Champions League if other results go their way.

Former Charlton Athletic and West Ham United manager Pardew has won plaudits for rebuilding his side with some astute moves in the transfer market.

In place of Andy Carroll, who joined Liverpool for 35 million pounds in January 2011, Pardew brought in strikers Demba Ba in June and Papiss Cisse in January this year.

The Senegalese duo have scored 29 league goals between them and Pardew also did well to sign France midfielder Yohan Cabaye in the close season.

Belgian international Kompany has led league leaders City to the brink of their first top-flight crown since 1968.

The centre back has been at the heart of a well-orchestrated defence that has conceded six goals fewer than title rivals Manchester United.

