Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte was named Premier League Manager of the Month for December on Friday, becoming the first to win the award three months in a row.
The 47-year-old Italian, who joined Chelsea in the close season, won all six league games last month to equal the Premier League record of 13 consecutive wins in a single campaign.
Their record run was halted in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last week.
Chelsea's impressive form under Conte has catapulted the London club to the top of the table with 49 points from 20 games, five more than second-placed Liverpool.
"This award shows we're working very well," said Conte, who fended off competition from Liverpool counterpart Juergen Klopp, Manchester United's Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino.
"December was a great month for us. It was important for the table and for our confidence."
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named Player of the Month, having scored five league goals in December.
