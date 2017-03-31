Ruthless Pakistan overwhelm shell-shocked England
CARDIFF Pakistan delivered an inspired all-round performance to rout a ragged England team by eight wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been named Premier League player of the month for March, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe picked up his first manager of the month award.
Lukaku leads the race for the golden boot with 21 goals. The Belgian forward scored four in March, netting in a 3-2 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, scoring and assisting in a 3-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion and notching a brace in a 4-0 triumph over Hull City.
"I'm really happy," said Lukaku, who is the first Everton player in history to reach 20 goals in a single Premier League season. "It gives me another boost. I'm playing well at the minute and the team is doing really well."
Lukaku won the award by edging out Bournemouth duo Artur Boruc and Joshua King, Southampton's Nathan Redmond, Mamadou Sakho of Crystal Palace and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.
Under Howe's stewardship, Bournemouth were unbeaten in March as they won two and drew one of their three matches to move up to 11th in the table and nine points clear of the relegation zone.
"It feels really good," said Howe. "It was such an important month for us. The fact we were able to pick up seven points and go unbeaten means everything to us at this moment."
Howe beat out Crystal Palace's Sam Allardyce, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, Liverpool's Juergen Klopp, Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino and Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City.
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.