Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 8/4/17 Tottenham's Son Heung-min applauds the fans as he is substituted off Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Tottenham Hotspur bagged a double award on Friday as Mauricio Pochettino was named Premier League manager of the month for April while winger Son Heung-min picked up the players' prize for the second time this season.

Pochettino last month led Spurs to victories over Burnley, Swansea City, Watford, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and North London rivals Arsenal.

Son, who became the first Asian recipient of the award in September, scored five goals during that run, which closed the gap on leaders Chelsea.

"I feel proud because it is a collective reward," Pochettino said after winning the award for the fourth time in his Premier League career.

Second-placed Spurs lost their first game of May at West Ham United last week to slip seven points behind Chelsea with three matches to play.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)