Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has been named the Premier League manager of the month for March, while Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has won the players' award.
Ranieri guided his team to three wins and a draw during the month to consolidate their position at the top of the table, where they currently sit seven points clear of Tottenham with six games to play.
This is the second time this season that Ranieri, who has also been named Italian coach of the year on the back of Leicester's remarkable season, has won the award.
He saw off competition from West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, Swansea City boss Francesco Guidolin and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe.
The Foxes began the month with a 2-2 home draw with West Bromwich Albion, followed by three 1-0 wins against Watford, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.
Kane netted five times in the league in March to climb to the top of the scoring charts on 22 goals, three ahead of his closest rival, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.
SYDNEY Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.
SYDNEY Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal confrontations with the India captain during the four-test series starting this month, former batsman Mike Hussey has said.