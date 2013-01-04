Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON Demba Ba has completed his transfer to Chelsea for an undisclosed fee on a 3-1/2-year contract, the club's website (www.chelseaafc.com) said on Friday.
The former Newcastle striker, who is the joint third highest Premier League goal scorer this season, will be eligible for Chelsea's FA Cup tie at Southampton on Saturday the club said.
"It feels good to be here, I'm very happy and very proud," the 27-year-old Senegalese forward said.
"When the club who won the Champions League wants you, the decision is very easy. This club is massive and that's something that helped the decision a lot. It was not a hard one."
Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League after losing at home to bottom club Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.