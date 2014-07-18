Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
Senegalese striker Demba Ba has completed his transfer from Chelsea to Besiktas of Turkey, the London club confirmed on their website on Friday.
Besiktas said the fee for the 29-year-old was £4.7 million.
Ba, who joined the Premier League club in January last year from Newcastle United, shared striking duties with Samuel Eto'o and Fernando Torres and was limited to 23 starts, plus 28 as substitute, for Chelsea.
He scored 14 goals, including winning ones against Manchester United in an FA Cup quarter-final replay and last season against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League knockout round.
Writing by Steve Tongue
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.