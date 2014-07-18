Chelsea's Demba Ba reacts during their team's Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Senegalese striker Demba Ba has completed his transfer from Chelsea to Besiktas of Turkey, the London club confirmed on their website on Friday.

Besiktas said the fee for the 29-year-old was £4.7 million.

Ba, who joined the Premier League club in January last year from Newcastle United, shared striking duties with Samuel Eto'o and Fernando Torres and was limited to 23 starts, plus 28 as substitute, for Chelsea.

He scored 14 goals, including winning ones against Manchester United in an FA Cup quarter-final replay and last season against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League knockout round.

(Writing by Steve Tongue, editing by Tony Goodson)