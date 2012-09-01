Manchester City's Mario Balotelli leaves the pitch following warm up before their Premier League match against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium, northern England, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City and Italy striker Mario Balotelli needs surgery on a minor eye condition, first team coach David Platt said on Saturday.

"Mario will have an operation in a few days," Platt told City's website (www.mcfc.co.uk) after the 3-1 home victory over Queens Park Rangers in the English Premier League.

"It's not a major procedure and he should be back quite quickly. I've heard suggestions he will be out for a month but that's not true.

"Hopefully it will correct a problem he's been having for some time and he can move on from there," added Platt.

Balotelli was an unused substitute for Saturday's match as Rangers were sunk by goals from Yaya Toure, Edin Dzeko and Carlos Tevez.

Bobby Zamora was on target for the visitors in the second half.

City are fourth in the league, two points behind leaders Chelsea, with seven points from three matches.

(Reporting by Matt Barker; editing by Tony Jimenez)