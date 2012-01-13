Manchester City's Mario Balotelli shoots during their English Premier League soccer match against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Italy striker Mario Balotelli added to his long list of madcap antics on Thursday when he parked his Bentley outside a Manchester school and wandered in to find a toilet.

The Manchester City player, famous for a series of stunts including setting off fireworks inside his house, arrived at the Xaverian College unannounced with friends and spent 20 minutes on the premises.

"Balotelli parked his Bentley outside then came in and was asking where the toilets were, then he went to the teacher's staff room," student Edward Gasson told the Manchester Evening News.

"After that he was just walking round campus like he owned the place and everyone was following him around. It was amazing to see him but it was a bit ridiculous for him to come here - you would never expect it to happen."

