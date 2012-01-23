REUTERS/Darren Staples FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ''LIVE'' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS

Manchester City's Mario Balotelli (L) is fouled by Tottenham Hotspur's Ledley King (bottom) for a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ''LIVE'' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS

LONDON Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has been charged with violent conduct following an incident in Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, the FA said Monday.

Balotelli appeared to stamp on the head of Spurs midfielder Scott Parker but referee Howard Webb took no action and the Italian scored the stoppage-time penalty which sealed City's 3-2 win.

Balotelli, who could be banned for four matches, has until 6 p.m. Wednesday to appeal.

If he decides to appeal he would be available for the League Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool Wednesday but if the appeal failed he could face an even longer suspension.

City defender Joleon Lescott will not face any action for an incident during the same game when he clashed with Spurs defender Younes Kaboul.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by John Mehaffey)