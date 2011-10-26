LONDON Scotland international midfielder Barry Bannan will miss Aston Villa's Premier League match at Sunderland on Saturday after being suspended by the club while they carry out an inquiry after he was involved in a motorway crash on Sunday.

Bannan, 21, was arrested by police on suspicion of drink driving -- along with Shrewsbury Town striker James Collins, a former Villa player -- and was subsequently bailed.

Villa boss Alex McLeish, said in a statement issued to the media: "Barry Bannan has been suspended while the club carries out internal enquiries into allegations which arose last weekend.

"He will not be available for this weekend's game at Sunderland."

Bannan, who has played nine times for Scotland, was involved in the accident on the M1 motorway at around 0430GMT on Sunday morning.

