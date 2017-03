England's Ross Barkley kicks the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against Costa Rica at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON Everton's England midfielder Ross Barkley, who has not played yet this season because of a knee injury, will start training next week, the club's website (www.evertonfc.com) reported on Friday.

"He’ll be like a fresh, new player for us," said Everton's manager Roberto Martinez.

"From Monday I want him to be part of it and in probably a couple of weeks we should be able to see Ross in the squad."

