West Brom's Pulis blasts Stoke for 'disgraceful' comments
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
LONDON Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton was arrested on Monday after an incident outside a Liverpool nightclub.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said four men had been questioned, two of them over a public order offence.
"Following an altercation in Eberle Street, Liverpool city centre, in the early hours of this morning, four men have been arrested on suspicion of affray," a police statement said.
"Two 21-year-old men were arrested at the scene in the early hours of this morning and another two men, a 20-year-old from the Liverpool area and a 29-year-old from the Widnes area, were arrested this afternoon."
The police added that all four men were later released on bail pending further enquiries.
The Liverpool-born Barton, 29, will serve a 12-match ban at the start of next season after being found guilty of violent conduct following his sending-off in QPR's final Premier League game of last term against his former club Manchester City.
Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
PARIS France lacked their usual inspiration and relied on the boot of Camille Lopez to labour to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.