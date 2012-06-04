LONDON Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton was arrested on Monday after an incident outside a Liverpool nightclub.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said four men had been questioned, two of them over a public order offence.

"Following an altercation in Eberle Street, Liverpool city centre, in the early hours of this morning, four men have been arrested on suspicion of affray," a police statement said.

"Two 21-year-old men were arrested at the scene in the early hours of this morning and another two men, a 20-year-old from the Liverpool area and a 29-year-old from the Widnes area, were arrested this afternoon."

The police added that all four men were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

The Liverpool-born Barton, 29, will serve a 12-match ban at the start of next season after being found guilty of violent conduct following his sending-off in QPR's final Premier League game of last term against his former club Manchester City.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)