LONDON Combative Queens Park Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has turned his thoughts to loftier matters than Loftus Road after starting a philosophy course with the full support of manager Harry Redknapp.

The 31-year-old, who is fond of quoting Friedrich Nietzsche on Twitter, has signed up at the University of Roehampton in southwest London.

"Off to my first lecture this afternoon. Eyes peeled, ears open, brain engaged...," the player told his 2.3 million followers on Twitter.

"Good luck to him," Redknapp, whose second tier side are top of the Championship, told reporters on Friday. "If it's going to help him in the future, with whatever he wants to do with his life, great.

"I'd rather he'd been studying than doing something else. It sounds a good idea. If it makes him happy, keeps him being a good person. He's not been a problem, he's been great here this year," he added.

Barton is back with relegated QPR after a season in France on loan to Olympique Marseille following a 12-match ban for violent conduct in a 2012 Premier League match against Manchester City.

