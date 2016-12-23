Midfielder Joey Barton has been charged with misconduct in relation to betting, the English Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Friday.

Barton this week agreed a deal to rejoin English Premier League club Burnley, subject to international clearance, after being released by Scottish side Rangers in November.

"It is alleged that between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016, he placed 1,260 bets on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, football matches or competitions..." the FA said in a statement.

FA rules prohibit players and coaches from betting on any football activity. Barton, who has also played for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers since his senior debut in 2002, has until Jan. 5 to respond to the charge.

The 34-year-old, who has served bans for violent conduct on and off the pitch during his career, got a one-match suspension for breaking Scottish FA rules on gambling while at Rangers.

His release by the Glasgow club followed a six-week suspension after an altercation with a team mate, with Barton also ordered to train with the under-20 squad.

He broke a pedestrian's leg while driving his car in 2005 and was jailed for six months in 2008 after admitting assault and affray.

