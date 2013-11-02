Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic scored one of the fastest goals in English league soccer when he gave Stoke City the lead against Southampton after 14 seconds of their Premier League game on Saturday.
Begovic scored when a huge kick from his own penalty area was carried by the wind the length of the pitch, flew over the heads of the Saints centre-halves and goalkeeper Artur Boruc and into the back of the Southampton net.
The fastest goal in the Premier League was scored after 10 seconds by Ledley King of Tottenham Hotspur in a match at Bradford City in 2000.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.