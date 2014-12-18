Hull City's Hatem Ben Arfa (L) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen during their English Premier League soccer match at the KC Stadium in Hull, northern England November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON On-loan France midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa has played his last game for Hull City, according to manager Steve Bruce, and faces an uncertain future after parent club Newcastle United said he would not be returning there.

The 27-year-old joined on a season-long loan in September after being criticised for a lack of professionalism by United manager Alan Pardew.

Ben Arfa played just nine games for Hull and was not even in the squad for Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat by leaders Chelsea.

"Sometimes transfers don't work, especially with a loan deal," Bruce told BBC radio on Thursday. "I'm disappointed ... we brought him in on a wave of publicity and there has been no fallout or slanging match.

"His views of the game are different to mine. At any club you need to have a certain work ethic to get in the team, that's the frustrating thing.

"I hope Hatem takes in what I've had to say to him because his talent is there for all to see. But talent without hard work means you won't live up to your potential," said Bruce.

"To play for me you have to know you are playing for the team. To be a great you have to be a team player."

The 27-year-old midfielder established himself as a fan favourite at Newcastle after arriving from Olympique Marseille in 2011.

Ben Arfa, who has 13 caps for France, scored 14 goals in 86 appearances for Newcastle but had a strained relationship with the manager.

"He won't be coming back here, that's all I can say," Pardew was quoted as saying by the BBC.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)