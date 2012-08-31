Christian Benteke of Belgium celebrates after scoring against Netherlands during their friendly match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgium striker Christian Benteke has joined Aston Villa from Racing Genk, the English Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who has five international caps, arrives at Villa Park on a four-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.

"It was motivation for me when I went to join up with the national team and saw all the players from the Premier League: Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal) and Eden Hazard (Chelsea)," Benteke told the Villa website (www.avfc.co.uk).

"The manager (Paul Lambert) also convinced me this was the perfect move. Villa are a very historic football club and my colleagues on international duty have said good things about the football here in England.

"I am looking forward to getting my career started in the Premier League. I am a striker and I can play with my back to the goal. I can also play behind the striker and I am good in the air."

Villa fans must wait until after next week's international break before they can see their new striker in action.

"It was a special moment for me to score my first goal for the national team two weeks ago against Netherlands and I hope that I can do this for Aston Villa many times," said Benteke.

Lambert was delighted to have signed the striker.

"Christian is only 21 but already he's an established Belgian international and he's had a terrific time at Genk. He's something very different to what we have here and that added dimension will enhance the football club," said the Villa manager.

"He's definitely a handful. He's tall, powerful, he has pace and we'll be stronger with him in the side."

